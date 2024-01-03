Some Vt. communities still battling PFAS in water

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Highly toxic chemicals known as PFAS are still in some Vermont public water systems.

The so-called forever chemicals are in hundreds of everyday items like food packaging, furniture, and firefighting foam. It’s remained a concern for years as small doses have been linked to cancer and other diseases.

Every public drinking water system has been tested in Vermont and as a result, seven systems are in a do-not-drink order. That includes one used by the Woodbury Elementary School.

Woodbury Elementary School is home to just 55 students. It’s a small building in a small town, navigating a large problem.

“We started out going to the grocery store getting jugs of water the first couple of days. We now have bubblers placed throughout the school so the kids can access water that way,” said Joe Houston with the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union. The school has been under a do-not-drink order since November 2022 after PFAS levels too high for safe consumption were found in the water system.

Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union facilities director Joe Houston says the main impact is on the water fountains, but notes they don’t cook food in-house and can still wash hands and use the dishwasher.

“Especially with elementary-aged kids, they have to have a cup or have a water bottle and if they forget it or we run low on cups it becomes you know, just managing that the supply is pretty steady,” said Houston.

To get these jugs, the school applied for a grant through the state and each purchase is reimbursed. Houston says it’s been determined the source of the chemical is coming from an off-school property. The school is working with the state and waiting for them to find where the contamination is coming from and create a plan for replacing the water source.

“What are we going to do with our system? Are we going to be drilling a new well, do we have to look at filtration? This building doesn’t have space to really put a system in so it becomes complicated there,” said Houston.

Statewide, Vermont has spent hundreds of thousands of federal funds addressing PFAS and water jugs for places like Woodbury. The Department of Environmental Conservation shared its recent PFAS roadmap highlighting strategies for reducing, identifying, and protecting.

“We’re realizing that if we don’t stop that sort of the source of the exposure, we’re always going to be fighting on the back end to find where people have been exposed in treating drinking water.” Matt Chapman with the DEC said the state tested over 500 private drinking systems this past Fall in an effort to track down all of the contamination they can.

“We’re also very interested in doing pollution prevention and business outreach, trying to help businesses in Vermont identify where they have a PFAS compounded their process, work towards finding substitutions that are less harmful,” Chapman.

While Vermont is ahead of some other states for PFAS mitigation with standards, there’s still a push to encourage the EPA to provide national guidance on PFAS. In the meantime, places like Woodbury are in a holding pattern until there are more answers.

Back in June we also told you about Craftsbury Commons, where there was also a do not drink order. The water district tells me they have located a new water source and are planning to connect it by early summer.

