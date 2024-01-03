How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts

Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.
Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Darts isn’t usually a sport that makes international headlines, but the performance of one British teenager is hard to ignore.

At just 16 years old, Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.

He burst onto the scene as the PDC World Darts Championship kicked off in London in December and is continuing to dominate the competition.

Littler took out former champion Rob Cross with ease Tuesday night to secure his place in Wednesday night’s final at North London’s Alexandra Palace, as synonymous with darts as Wimbledon is with tennis.

Littler is the youngest ever player to feature in a semi-final.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath to see if he makes history in tonight’s final against world number three player Luke Humphries.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the...
Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets

Latest News

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a...
Hiker rescued after falling down Adirondack mountain peak on wet, wintry night
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery
Vermont lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse and legislative leaders say recovery from...
Flood recovery, public safety, opioid crisis and housing are Vt. Legislature’s top priorities