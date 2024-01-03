How to help
Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission gives update on recent work

Montpelier
Montpelier(FILE)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission provided an updated on its recent work during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The state-funded commission was created in March 2023 to document how state laws and policies have discriminated against marginalized communities.

The commission said they held their second emblematic case meeting.

Emblematic cases are example cases around discrimination in the state - which are open to the public.

The team also drafted their interim report with all of its research and findings - which is due to the legislature January 15.

The next public meeting is February 6.

