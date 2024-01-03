How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Bell
Missing Vermont man found dead
A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Vermont State Police say a male suspect was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking the...
Enosburg Walgreens targeted again in smash-and-grab
A new year means new laws, and Vermont has a slew of new regulations that will affect your...
New year means new laws that will affect Vermonters’ wallets

Latest News

A Lyndon Rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.
Lyndon Rescue ambulance damaged in car crash while transporting patient
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped
Shania Green, 18, was found dead at a house party in Grayson, according to the Gwinnett County...
Young mother found dead at house party just a month after her 18th birthday