BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After that sunny treat that we got on Tuesday, it was right back into the clouds again on this Wednesday. A few flurries were flying around, but nothing serious. But there is plenty of weather action in our near future.

A weak cold front will be dropping down out of Canada overnight through Thursday morning. As this front comes through, it will touch off a bout of snow shower activity. Most of us will just get a trace to an inch or so of snow, but higher elevations may end up with 2″ to 3″ of accumulation by the end of Thursday.

Once that front clears the area to our south, the skies will clear, but a shot of cold air will be coming in for Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures will moderate as we get into Friday afternoon, and we’ll get the sunshine back, too.

The weekend will start out quietly, but mainly cloudy on Saturday. Then we’ll get some actual, real winter weather on Sunday. We will be on the northern edge of a coastal system that will bring us a bit of accumulating snow, especially the farther south you are. It is still a bit early to narrow down snow amounts, but a pretty general 2-6″ or more is likely.

The storm will be out of here on Monday. Then late Tuesday into Wednesday, a stronger storm system looks like it will be bringing us a round of some nasty weather, starting as a wintry mix, but then changing to rain. It looks like there could be a lot of wind with this storm, too . . . possibly damaging winds.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring all of this active weather, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air, online, and on-the-go. -Gary

