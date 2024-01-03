BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! We had the sunshine for a day, and now it has come and gone. As we head through our Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies stick around. There could be a few light snow flurries in and around the upper elevations today, but most of us stay primarily dry. We’ll keep the southerly breeze today, which will help keep us relatively mild as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. We could see a few more snow showers tonight as overnight lows fall back into the 20s.

We could see a few light snow showers come tomorrow morning as well. A few roads may be a tad slick for tomorrow morning’s commute, especially in and around the mountains. All said and done, most pick up a coating to an inch or two of snow, but the upper elevations could run 1-3″ of snow. Temperatures are cooler Thursday, only in the 20s and lower 30s. Then we’ll get the sunshine back for most of Friday before another weak disturbance brings the clouds back later in the day, with maybe a few flurries again Friday night.

As we head towards the weekend’s second half, a Nor-Easter will begin to arrive across coastal New England. It is too early to tell the exact track of this storm and thus too early to talk snow totals. We probably see some accumulation, but how much it yet to be determined.

Heading into Monday, we look quiet, but another, stronger storm system may affect us late Tuesday through Wednesday with a possible wintry mix and windy conditions.

Your Max Advantage Weather Team is closely monitoring all these systems and will bring you the latest on-air and online as we get them.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

