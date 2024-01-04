BPD warns of scam calls pretending to be officers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police Department is warning residents about a scam caller pretending to be a member of their department.

BPD said they have gotten reports of a caller telling people they have an outstanding warrant with the Burlington Police Department and asking for money. BPD says to never give out personal information over the phone or pay money because of a suspicious call.

If someone thinks they have been the victim of a scam they can call the Vermont Attorney General’s office at the number at the bottom of your screen.

