How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

BPD warns of scam calls pretending to be officers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police Department is warning residents about a scam caller pretending to be a member of their department.

BPD said they have gotten reports of a caller telling people they have an outstanding warrant with the Burlington Police Department and asking for money. BPD says to never give out personal information over the phone or pay money because of a suspicious call.

If someone thinks they have been the victim of a scam they can call the Vermont Attorney General’s office at the number at the bottom of your screen.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
A Lyndon Rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a crash with an SUV in St. Johnsbury on...
Lyndon Rescue ambulance damaged in crash while transporting patient
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to
Artist's rendering of O'Brien Farm in South Burlington.
South Burlington takes aim at housing crisis with new projects

Latest News

Less than a week before New York’s State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul is...
Gov. Hochul announces new reading education plan
A survey conducted by VSAC shows that 70% of the class of 2022 seniors planned to continue...
Vt. high school seniors consider variety of post-grad options
File Photo
Gov. Hochul announces new reading education plan
File Photo
Vt. high school seniors consider variety of post-grad options