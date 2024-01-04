How to help
Burlington Police offer opportunity for community insight into BPD operations

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members have the chance to look behind the curtain of the Burlington Police Department’s operations.

With the return of its community academy after the pandemic, B.P.D. says they wanted to give a hands-on opportunity to let people learn about how the department operates. Participants will interact with officers, take part in role-playing scenarios, and discuss the laws, principles, and procedures of the daily life of an officer.

Chief John Murad says he hopes it will allow the community greater understanding. “Sharing what we do in the police agency, learning from the community to hear from what it wants from its police agency, because we are their cops. And also being able to say ‘hey, this is how we do our job, these are some of the reasons that we do what we do,’” said Murad.

The six week session started tonight at 6:00 p.m. and continues each Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through February 7th. This session is already capped at 20 people, but Murad says there will be more opportunities to apply in the future.

