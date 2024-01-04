How to help
Daring senior citizens bare all for saucy charity calendar

A group of women posed for a boudoir calendar to raise funds for their senior living community. (CNN, WCVB, LOVELY LADIES OF LINDEN POND, NASA, CHESTER ZOO/TMX)
By Jeremy Roth and WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINGHAM, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A group of Massachusetts women have turned to flirty philanthropy, posing for a saucy boudoir calendar to raise much needed funds for their senior living community.

The women, ranging in age from just under 70 to just over 90, are showing their saucy sides in the name of charity. Dubbed “The Lovely Ladies of Linden Pond,” they all struck sassy but classy poses in a calendar meant to raise money for the resident care fund at their senior living community in Hingham.

The calendar features the grandmothers and great-grandmothers baring all while engaging in various activities such as gardening, quilting and even hanging out in the library after hours.

“I’ve been in showbiz all my life,” said Nalora Steele, whose picture appears in October. “If you’re asked to do something, you do it, right?”

At $20 apiece, the group has already sold more than 700 calendars.

The women have backgrounds as bold as their boudoir shoot, once working in show business, nursing and computer research. One even says she dated Frank Sinatra.

Their showstopping style is turning heads, as they prove age is nothing but a number.

“I had a couple of the guys were like, ‘Do you want to ride on the back of my bike come this summer?’” said Suzanne Monk, whose picture appears in September.

But the reaction has been mixed, as it appears some aren’t ready for the Lovely Ladies of Linden Pond.

“Another person’s reaction was ‘Really, Mom?’” said Denise Janey, whose picture appears in August.

Those interested in purchasing a calendar can email llpcalendar@gmail.com.

Copyright 2024 WCVB and CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

