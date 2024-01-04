How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Entire police department walks out in 1 day

It was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Every single member of a police department in Kansas walked out on the job or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

According to records from the City of Horton’s city commission meeting on Dec. 18, it was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4.

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one, who did give a two-week notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division (BIA) to request technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

However, when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out.

Now, neighboring authorities including the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.

The BIA will soon be on site to aid in the interview process for new police officers.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2024 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to
A Lyndon Rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a crash with an SUV in St. Johnsbury on...
Lyndon Rescue ambulance damaged in crash while transporting patient
Brian Foy being placed under arrest by the South Burlington Police.
WCAX Investigates: Police, lawmakers look to stop revolving door of retail theft

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott
Scott’s State of the State focuses on flooding, public safety, affordability, housing
The moon is seen over the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug....
Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
LNL Anchor Nicole Neuman talks to attorney Morgan Leigh about the recently released Epstein...
LNL: Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Unsealed
Blue Ridge Beef is recalling more pet food, expanding on an earlier recall.
Pet food recall expanded over listeria, salmonella contamination
Vermont State University’s labor task force says the structure of VTSU must be changed in...
Task force says structure of Vt. State University must be changed