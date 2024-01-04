Final JetBlue flight departs from Burlington airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - JetBlue on Thursday departed from the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport for the final time.

The crew sent off passengers on the final flight Thursday morning.

After two decades of flights from Burlington to JFK, JetBlue announced in October it would discontinue the Burlington service as of Jan. 4, due to an agreement with other airlines to reduce flights into New York because of ongoing air traffic control labor shortages.

Vermont’s congressional delegation said last month it secured a commitment from JetBlue to resume flights to New York’s JFK airport in the future. But there’s no word on when that might happen.

