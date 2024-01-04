How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Final JetBlue flight departs from Burlington airport

The crew sent off passengers on the final JetBlue flight from Burlington on Thursday morning.
The crew sent off passengers on the final JetBlue flight from Burlington on Thursday morning.(Courtesy: Kathleen Cote)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - JetBlue on Thursday departed from the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport for the final time.

The crew sent off passengers on the final flight Thursday morning.

After two decades of flights from Burlington to JFK, JetBlue announced in October it would discontinue the Burlington service as of Jan. 4, due to an agreement with other airlines to reduce flights into New York because of ongoing air traffic control labor shortages.

Vermont’s congressional delegation said last month it secured a commitment from JetBlue to resume flights to New York’s JFK airport in the future. But there’s no word on when that might happen.

Related Stories:

JetBlue CEO ‘committed’ to restarting Burlington flights

Vt. leaders call for JetBlue to continue Burlington flights

JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to
A Lyndon Rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a crash with an SUV in St. Johnsbury on...
Lyndon Rescue ambulance damaged in crash while transporting patient
Brian Foy being placed under arrest by the South Burlington Police.
WCAX Investigates: Police, lawmakers look to stop revolving door of retail theft

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott/File
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott to deliver State of the State address
File photo
Report finds farmworker pesticide protections lacking
A new report from Farmworker Justice and the Center for Agriculture and Food Systems at...
Report finds farmworker pesticide protections lacking
Vermont Fish & Wildlife says hunters took 16,800 deer overall, with the buck harvest of 9,800...
More Vt. hunters bagged a buck in 2023; antlerless harvest down
With the 2024 legislative session barely a day old, the Vermont House Thursday settled some...
Vt. House overrides Scott bottle bill veto