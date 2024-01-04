Gov. Hochul announces new reading education plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Less than a week before New York’s State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul is unveiling a proposal putting education under the scope.

The Back to Basics plan will rethink reading education in hopes of increasing foundational skills and reading proficiency. Hochul plans to introduce bills to make sure evidence-based best practices are used in schools throughout the state to teach reading.

In an announcement in front of a 4th-grade class, Hochul detailed her decision to change the state’s approach to teaching literacy, to use more old-school methods.

“We’re setting a bold goal to transform how reading is taught in the State of New York. And we’ll make sure that students receive what they learn. So, we’re going to be teaching phonics, decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension. Just like the older adults in this room know all about,” said Hochul.

She is also expected to propose spending $10M to train 20,000 in the science of reading and expand those programs at SUNY and CUNY schools in New York.

Her State of the State address will be January 9th.

