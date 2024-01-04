Gov. Hochul announces plan to address maternal, infant deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday unveiled the third proposal of her State of the State address, taking on the maternal and infant mortality crisis.

The Democrat’s six-point plan includes expanding access to quality prenatal care, reducing costs for families, and fighting post-partum depression.

“Make no mistake: we are facing a maternal and infant mortality crisis,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “As New York’s first mom governor, this is personal to me. We are committed to tackling this crisis head-on with policies that lift up parents and children throughout the state of New York.”

Hochul will give her State of the State address Tuesday at 1 p.m. and we’ll be streaming it on WCAX.com.

