Northwestern Medical Center unveils new ER

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Northwestern Medical Center unveiled its new emergency department on Thursday..

The number of treatment spaces at the St Albans hospital has increased from 14 to 20 and private rooms have been renovated to serve all patients.

The work began in September 2022 to replace the previous ER which opened in 1990.

“Well, to the community, welcome. We have got a great new space. If you need our help, we are going to be here for you,” said the hospital’s Dr. Louis Dandurand.

The new ER will be open to patients starting next Wednesday.

