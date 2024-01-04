How to help
Pet food recall expanded over listeria, salmonella contamination

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling more pet food, expanding on an earlier recall.
Blue Ridge Beef is recalling more pet food, expanding on an earlier recall.(Source: FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Pet owners may want to take a close look inside the pantry.

Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina, announced an expansion of its multi-state cat and dog food recall, the Food and Drug Administration reported.

Two-pound bags of Blue Ridge’s Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix are being pulled because of salmonella and listeria contamination.

This recall includes their 2-pound logs of Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix, as indicated in the table below:

ProductSizeUPCAll Lot #/Use By Dates Between
Kitten Grind2 pounds8 54298 00101 6N24 1114 to N24 1224
Kitten Mix2 pounds8 54298 00243 6N24 1114 to N24 1224
Puppy Mix2 pounds8 54298 00169 6N24 1114 to N24 1224

Lot numbers and use-by dates are located on silver tabs at the end of the tubes.

The products in question were sent to stores in 16 states during the last two months of 2023: Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Salmonella and listeria can cause the same symptoms in pets as humans, including fever, vomiting, and lethargy, and the contaminated food poses risks for pets and the humans that handle the food.

So far no illnesses have been reported, but if your pet is experiencing symptoms after eating the product, contact a veterinarian.

Those who have these products are urged to contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund and destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Wash all food bowls and containers thoroughly.

Consumers with questions may contact Steven Lea at (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

