Phone call to Costco employee late for work likely saved his life

The manager got concerned when one of his team members didn't show up for his shift. (WEWS via CNN)
By WEWS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) - An Ohio man who suffered a stroke has his co-workers from Costco to thank for likely saving his life.

Jesse Orsborn, the manager at a Costco store in Mayfield Heights, got concerned when one of his team members didn’t show up for his scheduled shift at 5 a.m. last Thursday. When he still wasn’t there 15 minutes later, his co-workers decided to call him.

“I see my family at Costco more than my family at home sometimes during the holidays,” Orsborn said. “There’s times when we oversleep, so there’s times when we call and say, ‘Are you up?’ That’s what initiated the call, but then, it turned into something a lot more.”

In fact, that phone call just might have saved the man’s life.

When he picked up the phone, his co-workers couldn’t understand what he was saying, and the call dropped.

“That alarmed us,” said Dave Mackin, the Costco’s assistant general manager. “We started calling several times, eventually getting back in touch with him again. More mumbling and groaning. It was obvious he was having some sort of medical emergency.”

It turned out the man was having a stroke. Some co-workers kept him on the phone while others called for emergency medical services to get him to a hospital.

“We take care of our employees. They mean the world to us. Without our employees, we can’t do this job, so we look out for one another,” Mackin said.

The man has since been released from the hospital, but he still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. His co-workers say they miss him.

Copyright 2024 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

