Safe space for Vermont crime victims could be in jeopardy

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A safe place for victims of crime could be in jeopardy. The Williston Community Justice Center may be in danger of losing some state funding.

“We have grant funding, as I understand, for the next year. There was some one-time funding, that was last year’s. Part of that, I think $10,000 or $20,000 that might be a slight decrease this next year,” Williston Town Manager Erik Wells said.

The Community Justice Center is a program run through the Williston Police Department and funded by a Vermont Department Of Corrections grant of about $115,000 each year.

The town has provided direct support to fill the gap for the last several years.

According to the DOC, some of the funding could be reexamined by the Legislature in the next session, meaning the town could be asking for more money.

“What we are faced with, too, is ongoing operational and personnel costs, as well. That benefit costs that go up, including that. So that’s additional overhead costs for operating the program each year, as well,” Wells said.

The Williston Community Justice Center serves about nine surrounding towns. They have about 200 cases per year, in addition to parties and people affected by crime. Towns like Hinesburg and Richmond are willing to lend a helping hand when it comes to funding.

“Our budget is pretty tight, so we are not ready to make that much of a leap. I think we will want to get into the details and figure out what’s equitable. The Community Justice Center is certainly something that is needed,” Hinesburg Town Manager Todd Odit said. “We are actually required through MOU I believe with the state’s attorney, you know, to send certain cases to there first.”

Funding will be discussed in the summer of 2024 between towns.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.