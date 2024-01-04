How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Safe space for Vermont crime victims could be in jeopardy

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A safe place for victims of crime could be in jeopardy. The Williston Community Justice Center may be in danger of losing some state funding.

“We have grant funding, as I understand, for the next year. There was some one-time funding, that was last year’s. Part of that, I think $10,000 or $20,000 that might be a slight decrease this next year,” Williston Town Manager Erik Wells said.

The Community Justice Center is a program run through the Williston Police Department and funded by a Vermont Department Of Corrections grant of about $115,000 each year.

The town has provided direct support to fill the gap for the last several years.

According to the DOC, some of the funding could be reexamined by the Legislature in the next session, meaning the town could be asking for more money.

“What we are faced with, too, is ongoing operational and personnel costs, as well. That benefit costs that go up, including that. So that’s additional overhead costs for operating the program each year, as well,” Wells said.

The Williston Community Justice Center serves about nine surrounding towns. They have about 200 cases per year, in addition to parties and people affected by crime. Towns like Hinesburg and Richmond are willing to lend a helping hand when it comes to funding.

“Our budget is pretty tight, so we are not ready to make that much of a leap. I think we will want to get into the details and figure out what’s equitable. The Community Justice Center is certainly something that is needed,” Hinesburg Town Manager Todd Odit said. “We are actually required through MOU I believe with the state’s attorney, you know, to send certain cases to there first.”

Funding will be discussed in the summer of 2024 between towns.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
A Vermont man has died following a single-car crash in Dummerston last month. - File photo
Vermont man dies following crash on Interstate 91
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to
A Lyndon Rescue ambulance was badly damaged in a crash with an SUV in St. Johnsbury on...
Lyndon Rescue ambulance damaged in crash while transporting patient
Brian Foy being placed under arrest by the South Burlington Police.
WCAX Investigates: Police, lawmakers look to stop revolving door of retail theft

Latest News

Northwestern Medical Center unveiled its new emergency department on Thursday..
Northwestern Medical Center unveils new ER
A safe place for victims of crime could be in jeopardy. The Williston Community Justice Center...
Safe space for Vermont crime victims could be in jeopardy
File photo
Vt. authorities work to solve surge of homicides from 2023
It’s a busy time of year for high school seniors beginning to make decisions about what they...
Vt. high school seniors consider post-grad options
With the 2024 legislative session barely a day old, the Vermont House Thursday settled some...
Vt. House overrides Scott bottle bill veto