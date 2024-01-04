How to help
US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

