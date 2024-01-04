How to help
UVM study to measure sustainability of maple industry

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers from the University of Vermont have embarked on a study measuring the sustainability of the maple syrup industry.

UVM officials say the Maple Sustainability Indicators project will investigate if the industry’s positive environmental image can be verified and over 10-years of monitoring, identify methods, frequency, and resource needs for longer-term measurement of key indicators.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Mark Cannella, a UVM Extention associate professor who will lead the team of researchers.

