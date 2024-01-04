Vandalism at Battlefield Memorial Gateway in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Plattsburgh are searching for answers after the Battlefield Memorial Gateway was vandalized.

Photos sent in by the Plattsburgh Town Supervisor show skid marks left throughout Veterans Park by an unknown vehicle. This comes just a couple of months after the town celebrated the completion of the first phase of the new gateway project in the park. The total impacts are still being assessed.

They say despite the damages, the construction of the space will continue. It is not clear now if there are any suspects.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.