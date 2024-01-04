How to help
Vandalism at Battlefield Memorial Gateway in Plattsburgh

Battlefield Memorial Gateway
Battlefield Memorial Gateway(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Plattsburgh are searching for answers after the Battlefield Memorial Gateway was vandalized.

Photos sent in by the Plattsburgh Town Supervisor show skid marks left throughout Veterans Park by an unknown vehicle. This comes just a couple of months after the town celebrated the completion of the first phase of the new gateway project in the park. The total impacts are still being assessed.

They say despite the damages, the construction of the space will continue. It is not clear now if there are any suspects.

