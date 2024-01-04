Vt. high school seniors consider variety of post-grad options

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a busy time of year for high school seniors beginning to make decisions about what they want to do when they graduate. A survey conducted by VSAC shows that 70% of the class of 2022 seniors planned to continue education or training after high school.

While the vast majority of Vermont high schoolers are looking to continue education or training after high school, that 70% number is roughly 5% less since graduating classes started in 2012. And VSAC says Vermont’s college-going rate is slightly below the national average.

“Kids generally are looking at doing things other than college pieces because of the cost.” Colchester High School counseling team leader Bob Hall says in the past five years he’s noticed students and parents spending more time considering finances before applying to college.

Oftentimes those are conversations had by families who don’t qualify for full need-based tuition but still have trouble fronting the bill.

“For those college-bound students, we’re definitely seeing a big increase in early college,” said Hall.

Hall says 11 students pursued dual enrollment last year, where students can earn college credits in high school. He says he’s also seeing a steady interest in trade programs. “It’s good for them, it’s good for us, it’s good for the economy, because we’re short tradespeople,” said Hall.

“Those internships and shadowing experiences, especially with the cost of higher education, is becoming a bigger consideration for a lot of our graduates,” Ry Hoffman, the Director of Counseling at CVU, says with more alternative landscapes available like apprenticeships for fields like nursing and engineering available, some students are looking beyond the traditional 2 or 4-year college path.

That said, Hoffman says 74% of their student body is seeking higher education. “A lot of students are still heading off to those four-year colleges, but a lot of undeclared, so a lot haven’t defined what their direction is quite yet.”

Hoffman says he and his colleagues have noticed over the past few years, more students are focused on the college fit and less about a specific major, noting more and more colleges aren’t allowing students to choose a major in the first year either.

VSAC has financial opportunities for students, like going to CCV for free if your family makes under $75,000, and a forgivable loan program for building and medical trades programs.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.