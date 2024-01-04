How to help
Vt. House overrides Scott bottle bill veto

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the 2024 legislative session barely a day old, the Vermont House Thursday settled some old business, overriding the governor’s veto of a bottle bill reform bill.

Lawmakers voted 112-32 on the override. If the Senate follows suit, the new law would expand the 5-cent refund to water and sports drink bottles and put a 15-cent deposit on wine bottles. Backers say it will help Vermonters recycle more.

The governor in a letter to lawmakers this summer said it would be expensive and logistically complicated for people who don’t live near recycling centers. He also says the state should focus on its single-stream blue bin recycling system.

Some representatives voiced support for the bill, saying the changes are overdue.

“The bottle bill addresses one piece of a larger solid waste challenge that our throwaway economy has created for us. It shifts the cost of product disposal from the taxpayer to the manufacturer who profits from their product. Changes to the bottle bill are overdue and strongly supported by the majority of Vermonters. Modernizing the bottle bill is the right thing to do,” said Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury.

The Senate is expected to vote to override the bill in the coming days.

