By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It hasn’t looked or felt much like winter so far this winter. But that’s about to change. In fact, the “feels” part of that statement has already happened. The cold front that came through early on this Thursday with a few snow showers has brought in a good shot of cold, Arctic air.

The cold snap will be brief, though. After a chilly start to Friday, temperatures will be moderating throughout the day along with a lot of sunshine. A weak disturbance on Friday night might spread a few snow showers near the Canadian border, but they won’t amount to much.

Finally, some REAL snow will be coming in late Saturday and through the day on Sunday. A coastal system will bring a round of steady snow during that time, with the heavier amounts in our southern areas. At this point, it looks like our northernmost counties will end up with about 2-4″ of snow by the end of the day Sunday. Our central & southern areas are looking at around 3-6″. The higher elevations of the Green Mountains in our southern counties will end up with 6-8″ or more.

The storm will be gone by Sunday night, and Monday will be a quiet day. Then, get ready for more weather action!

A stronger storm system will be moving in late Tuesday through Wednesday, and this one does not look pretty. Right now, it looks like it will start out with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, possible freezing rain, and just plain rain. That mix will change primarily to just rain on Wednesday, then end up as a mix again late Wednesday. It looks like there will be strong winds with this system, too, which could lead to power outages.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments of all this weather action, on-air, online, and on-the-go. -Gary

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

