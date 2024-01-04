BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! We saw a few morning snow showers this morning and a few roads may be a tad slick as a result. Snow showers clear through the late morning and early afternoon and we may see some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are falling from the 30s now back into the teens and 20s later this afternoon and evening.

The weekend will start out quietly, but mainly cloudy on Saturday. Then we’ll get some actual, real winter weather on Sunday. We will be on the northern edge of a coastal system that will bring us a bit of accumulating snow, especially the farther south you are. It is still a bit early to narrow down snow amounts, but a pretty general 2-6″ or more is likely.

The storm will be out of here by Monday. Then late Tuesday into Wednesday, a stronger storm system looks like it will be bringing us a round of some nasty weather, starting as a wintry mix, but then changing to rain. It looks like there could be a lot of wind with this storm, too with gusts possibly upwards of 50 MPH.

