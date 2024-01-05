How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Bus rollover crash on upstate New York highway leaves 1 dead and a dozen injured

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — A bus rollover crash on an upstate New York highway Friday left one person dead and about a dozen passengers injured, according to police.

The bus with 23 people on board was traveling south from Montreal, Canada, when it crashed on the Adirondack Northway in the town of Lake George just before 1 p.m., according to New York State Police. A video aired by local news outlets showed a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

The bus was headed to New York City, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south.

Police confirmed one death and said one passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition. Another 12 passengers were taken to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, Ray Agnew, the hospital’s spokesperson said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers performed rescue operations at the scene.

The southbound highway remained closed between exits 23 and 22 hours after the crash.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Hochul said in a news release.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vt. House overrides Scott bottle bill veto
Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
Gov. Phil Scott
In appeal for civic-mindedness, Gov. Scott calls on Vermonters to do their part
The crew sent off passengers on the final JetBlue flight from Burlington on Thursday morning.
Final JetBlue flight departs from Burlington airport
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to

Latest News

File photo
How to talk with children about human trafficking risks?
File photo
Hospitals seeing increased COVID, respiratory illnesses
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Prevent Child Abuse Vermont has...
How to talk with children about human trafficking risks
File - Gov. Peter Shumlin attending a 2013 ribbon cutting at Jay Peak.
Vt. taxpayers on the hook for $16.5M EB-5 settlement
This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old male dog named Dodger.
Pets with Potential: Meet Dodger