DEC outlines environmental actions for the bathroom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials are offering tips and tricks to keep environmental health from going down the drain.

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding people not to flush most waste down the toilet. That includes tissues, diapers, cat litter, coffee grounds or anything else you could think of.

Officials say even products advertised as ‘flushable’ don’t break down, and might break your loo. Sewage backups and overflows cause pollution and cost money to fix.

The DEC says Vermonters should only flush human waste, soap, and toilet paper.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.