DMV enforcement director placed on administrative leave

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former police chief and new director of enforcement and safety at the Vermont DMV has been placed on administrative leave.

DMV officials won’t say anything else about why Wade Cochran is not on the job, but sources tell WCAX there’s an FBI investigation involved.

Cochran got the DMV job in August of last year. He was previously the police chief in Norwich and was a longtime detective in Montpelier. He also had jobs with the departments in Barre and Hardwick.

