Florida man charged with bank fraud

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida man on charges including fraud and identity theft connected to trying to withdraw funds at multiple banks in Vermont.

According to court records, Scott Jamie Ashness, 43, visited a total of 10 Vermont banks over two days last September, trying to withdraw cash from other people’s accounts using falsified U.S. passport cards.

Ashness is already being held in New Hampshire on state charges.

