Hospitals seeing increased COVID, respiratory illnesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say they are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses including COVID.

Vermont and the rest of the country have seen an influx in cases of flu, RSV, and COVID following the holidays. The Vermont Health Department’s weekly COVID update for the week ending Dec. 30 shows 56 new admissions, the most since about this time last year. Officials say the numbers coincide with the celebrations of the holiday season in which people generally celebrate indoors

“The number of people coming down with cold-like symptoms right now is similar to the number of people who got cold-like symptoms during the bigger COVID surges. What’s different now is that the severity of illness in people who have COVID is a little bit less than it was during those biggest surges,” said Dr. Tim Lahey at UVM Medical Center.

Officials say elderly folks and those who are immunocompromised continue to check into the hospital with respiratory illnesses at an increased rate.

