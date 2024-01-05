How to help
How to talk with children about human trafficking risks?

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Prevent Child Abuse Vermont has developed a program to educate middle and high school students.

Child trafficking is a problem in the U.S. and can include labor and sex trafficking of children. Prevent Child Abuse Vermont has developed the CARE Program for 7th to 12th-grade students, staff of their schools, and their caregivers. The program is based on the premise that students and the adults in their lives can learn the risk factors that relate to labor and sex trafficking of children and can learn the skills to seek protective factors shown in research to work.

Darren Perron spoke with Marcie Hambrick with Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.

