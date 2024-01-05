Montpelier woman celebrates birthday with shopping spree to support local businesses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A very special birthday celebration took place in Montpelier Friday to honor a long-time state employee whose only wish was to support the flood-ravaged Capital City.

Brenda Greika hit the town Friday to celebrate her 70th birthday and celebrate Montpelier.

Decked out in animal print clothing, Greika and friends went on a shopping spree to support local businesses.

“It’s just a beautiful thing that the whole community got together to help each other out. And you would never know there was six feet of water here six months ago,” Greika said.

Childhood friends even drove up from Connecticut to help Greika celebrate and drop some cash downtown. “She’s lived here for most of her life and she’s always been a promoter of Montpelier. And she’s just the giving person she always has been,” said Sharon Mullen-Reynolds.

The jovial group stopped at many places including Capitol Grounds Cafe and Splash Naturals, one of the first downtown businesses to reopen after the July flood.

“It’s cold today. So, the fact that people are out, I have to attribute it to Brenda,” said Splash’s Maddie Miller. “There’s a lot of buzz and just everybody’s in a great mood because she’s celebrating and she’s such a positive, fun person.”

Greika also left gift cards at businesses around the city for store owners to hand out to lucky customers. The Caron family of East Montpelier were among the lucky recipients. “She’s really nice to give away the money on her birthday,” said Ida Caron, age 9.

“I got a warmy fox!” added Alvy Caron, age 6.

“We were surprised with $5 off at the register because of Brenda -- Happy Birthday, Brenda,” said Amanda Caron.

Greika and her leopard-clad friends celebrating a birthday they’ll never forget.

