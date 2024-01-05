How to help
NJ man arrested for Shaftsbury shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Shaftsbury back in October.

The Vermont State Police say Mohamed Hamdi, 32, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the tow of Union, New Jersey on Thursday.

Police say Hamdi and another man were behind a shooting a a home on Twitchell Hill Road in Shaftsbury on the evening of October 23. They say the pair entered the home and forced the occupants into the basement.  While in the basement, Nicholas Baker, 25, and Joseph Maccioli, 33, were assaulted and Maccioli was shot while attempting to flee. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mohamed faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault. He is awaiting extradition to Vermont. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

1 hospitalized in Shaftsbury shooting

