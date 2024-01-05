How to help
Pets with Potential; Meet Dodger

Dodger
Dodger(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old male dog named Dodger.

A handsome bowling ball of love, Dodger came from an owner who could no longer care for him. He is oh-so-ready to meet you, particularly if you are a fellow outdoor aficionado who can also provide a convenient lap to sit in when he is all tuckered out! Dodger doesn’t know much about “respecting personal space” or “walking calmly on leash,” but you won’t be able to stop yourself from laughing at his endless zest for life and adorable antics.

For more info, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

