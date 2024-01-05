How to help
Proposed bill would increase government funding for EMS

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is heading to White River Valley Ambulance in Bethel Friday to talk with first responders on recent legislation for EMS care.

The Emergency Medical Services Reimbursement for On-Scene Care and Support, or EMS-ROCS Act requires the government to pay for vital EMS services, regardless if a trip to the hospital is made or not.

Supporters say the bill works to modernize Medicare and ensures EMS providers are paid for their lifesaving work. The bill was introduced by Welch senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Becca Balint in the House.

