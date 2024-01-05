Slate Ridge owner wanted by police has reportedly left the state
WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite having a court order out for his arrest, police say Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai has reportedly left the state and has no immediate plans to return.
In a court filing this week, police described a conversation with Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan. The arrest order against the owner of the former paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet called for him to turn himself in on December 22nd.
The affidavit reveals police planned to arrest Banyai during a meeting on December 19th but that Banyai contacted them electronically stating he would not be there in person.
Police say they’ve checked his Slate Ridge property 14 times but no arrest has been made.
