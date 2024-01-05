UVM women’s hoops opens conference play with win over UNH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defending conference champion UVM women’s hoops team is 1-0 to start America East play after downing UNH 67-58 Thursday night at Patrick Gym. The Cats had five players in double figures, led by Emma Utterback’s 14 points.

The first two and a half quarters were nip and tuck, with New Hampshire holding a four-point lead after one and the game tied at 34-34 at the half. But Vermont blew the game open with a 22-1 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and coasted down the stretch.

The Cats are now 9-6 overall and 1-0 in America East play. They’ll visit Maine on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.