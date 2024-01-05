How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM women’s hoops opens conference play with win over UNH

Cats down Wildcats 67-58 with five players in double figures
Cats down Wildcats 67-58 with five players in double figures
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defending conference champion UVM women’s hoops team is 1-0 to start America East play after downing UNH 67-58 Thursday night at Patrick Gym. The Cats had five players in double figures, led by Emma Utterback’s 14 points.

The first two and a half quarters were nip and tuck, with New Hampshire holding a four-point lead after one and the game tied at 34-34 at the half. But Vermont blew the game open with a 22-1 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and coasted down the stretch.

The Cats are now 9-6 overall and 1-0 in America East play. They’ll visit Maine on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. House overrides Scott bottle bill veto
Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
Gov. Phil Scott
In appeal for civic-mindedness, Gov. Scott calls on Vermonters to do their part
The crew sent off passengers on the final JetBlue flight from Burlington on Thursday morning.
Final JetBlue flight departs from Burlington airport
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to

Latest News

Cats down Wildcats 67-58 with five players in double figures
UVM women’s hoops opens conference play with win over UNH
News 2 at Ten
Paxton vs. Leyton Boys Basketball Highlights
Green Knights edge Bobwhites 3-2 on the road
Rice downs BFA boys at Collins Perley
Green Knights edge Bobwhites 3-2 on the road
Rice downs BFA boys at Collins Perley