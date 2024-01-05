How to help
‘Vibrant’ toddler left quadriplegic after choking on piece of candy, lawsuit says

A new lawsuit said Amelie Paredes Sotelo choked on a Candy Land Gummy Dot and now has...
A new lawsuit said Amelie Paredes Sotelo choked on a Candy Land Gummy Dot and now has permanent brain damage, is quadriplegic, unable to control most of her bodily functions, and will need a feeding tube for the rest of her life.(Newsroom Public Relations/EIN Newswires)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA QUINTA, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler in California was left quadriplegic after choking on a piece of candy that did not have labeled safety warnings, according to a lawsuit filed by the parents.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 28, 2023, said Amelie Paredes Sotelo of La Quinta choked on a Candy Land Gummy Dot produced by toy company Hasbro, makers of the Candy Land board game.

According to a news release, a home Ring camera captured video of Amelie choking on Dec. 13, 2022.

The video shows her parents using various techniques to try to dislodge the candy, without success. They immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Amelie’s airway was blocked so severely that even emergency room doctors had a hard time removing the candy “due to excessive stickiness of the product and its extraordinary lack of pliability,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit said doctors eventually were able to remove the candy, but not before Amelie suffered a severe lack of oxygen. She now has permanent brain damage, is quadriplegic, unable to control most of her bodily functions, and will need a feeding tube for the rest of her life.

Attorney Thomas Bosworth, who represents the girl and her family, called the candies a “ticking time bomb.”

“We will pursue justice for this innocent little girl who was once a vibrant and thriving child, but is now permanently disabled, unable to speak, unable to swallow, and unable to move, for the rest of her life,” Bosworth said in a news release. “It is shocking that this level of brain damage caused by just one single piece of this dangerous gel candy.”

The pastel-colored Candy Land Gummy Dots are sold in 6-ounce plastic tubs that do not contain any warnings about potential choking hazards, safety warnings, or suggested ages to eat them, Bosworth said.

The lawsuit is accusing Hasbro, Frankford Candy & Chocolate Co., Inc., and Frankford Candy LLC of product liability, failure to warn, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and more.

“We will not stop until these candies are either removed from shelves or changed to contain a clear, thorough, and accurate warning about all of the true dangers of the product, including its choking hazard and a safe age range for consumption,” Bosworth said.

