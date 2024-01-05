How to help
Vt. drug trafficking kingpin sentenced to 12 years in prison

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for what federal authorities say was his role in leading a well-organized drug trafficking business that reached from Burlington to Billings, Montana.

Dajuan Williams, 31, pleaded guilty in Burlington federal court Thursday to drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

According to court records, Williams was the leader of an 11-member drug ring that distributed fentanyl, meth, and other drugs between September 2019 and November 2020. Authorities say Williams’s business had locations in Burlington, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Billings, Montana.

“Dajuan Williams was responsible for spreading misery and poison throughout our region,” Homeland Security’s Michael Krol said in a statement. “HSI is proud to have collaborated with our local, state, and federal partners in Vermont and beyond to put an end to Williams’s crime spree, which included the trafficking of deadly fentanyl and other dangerous drugs.”

Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey Crawford sentenced Williams to 144 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $600,034.09.

Authorities say ten of Williams’ co-defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced including Juwon Robinson, Dashawn Pulley, Jaylinn Lenoir, Rendell Perkins, Mohamed Luhizo, Stephen Alexander, Juan Orozco-Hernandez, Abigail Houston, Javonte Sovey, and Jessica Elwell.

