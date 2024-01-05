Vt. lawmakers to examine health care in prisons

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers this session are taking a closer look at health care delivery to inmates at correctional facilities.

The House Committees on Health Care and Corrections and Institutions Friday held a joint session in what they say is a first step to better understanding how health care services are delivered.

The hearing comes on the heels of testimony in September about inmates getting the wrong medications to inadequate mental health and substance use services. It comes as the Corrections Department continues to face an aging population with an estimated 60% of the population suffering from substance abuse disorder.

Lawmakers say their goal is to bridge health care and corrections to understand what’s working and not working. “I think it’s really to understand this year how the system works and what tweaks we maybe need to do quickly and what’s the longer-term plan,” said Rep. Alice Emmons, D-Springfield.

“What we are going to need to ensure is our folks who are just as involved are receiving the care that they need and the state is doing it in the most efficient and effective way,” said Rep. Lori Houghton, D-Essex Jct.

Taxpayers front about $33 million annually for the private company, Wellpath, to manage the health care of prison inmates.

