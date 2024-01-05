How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. lawmakers to examine health care in prisons

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers this session are taking a closer look at health care delivery to inmates at correctional facilities.

The House Committees on Health Care and Corrections and Institutions Friday held a joint session in what they say is a first step to better understanding how health care services are delivered.

The hearing comes on the heels of testimony in September about inmates getting the wrong medications to inadequate mental health and substance use services. It comes as the Corrections Department continues to face an aging population with an estimated 60% of the population suffering from substance abuse disorder.

Lawmakers say their goal is to bridge health care and corrections to understand what’s working and not working. “I think it’s really to understand this year how the system works and what tweaks we maybe need to do quickly and what’s the longer-term plan,” said Rep. Alice Emmons, D-Springfield.

“What we are going to need to ensure is our folks who are just as involved are receiving the care that they need and the state is doing it in the most efficient and effective way,” said Rep. Lori Houghton, D-Essex Jct.

Taxpayers front about $33 million annually for the private company, Wellpath, to manage the health care of prison inmates.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers examine quality of prison health care

Vt. corrections officials say prison overdoses are rare

Lawmakers hear from corrections officials about health care in Vermont’s prisons

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. House overrides Scott bottle bill veto
Six people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash on Williston...
6 hospitalized after head-on crash in Williston
Gov. Phil Scott
In appeal for civic-mindedness, Gov. Scott calls on Vermonters to do their part
The crew sent off passengers on the final JetBlue flight from Burlington on Thursday morning.
Final JetBlue flight departs from Burlington airport
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to

Latest News

Dodger
Pets with Potential; Meet Dodger
Florida man charged with bank fraud
A Detroit man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for what federal authorities say was...
Vt. drug trafficking kingpin sentenced to 12 years in prison
Despite having a court order out for his arrest, police say Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai...
Slate Ridge owner wanted by police has reportedly left the state