Vt. officials seek feedback on new mental health delivery model

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Mental Health is seeking community input on a new model for delivering mental health services to Vermonters.

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers that offer a wide range of services under one roof including 24/7 crisis care, outpatient mental health, and substance use disorder treatment. Vermont is one of 15 states to be awarded a $1 million grant to develop and support a plan for a network of clinics.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the department’s Nicole DiStasio about meetings and an online survey taking place this month to gather feedback.

