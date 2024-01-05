Vt. officials seek feedback on new mental health delivery model

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Mental Health is seeking community input on a new model for delivering mental health services to Vermonters.

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers that offer a wide range of services under one roof including 24/7 crisis care, outpatient mental health, and substance use disorder treatment. Vermont is one of 15 states to be awarded a $1 million grant to develop and support a plan for a network of clinics.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the department’s Nicole DiStasio about meetings and an online survey taking place this month to gather feedback.

