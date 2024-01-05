BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Aside from some heavy, wet snow in November and early December, our seasonal snowfall has been pretty dismal. But that’s about to change as a an actual winter storm heads our way with widespread accumulating snow as we go through the weekend.

The weekend will start out quietly with just a cloudy day on Saturday. After sunset is when the action will start. A coastal storm system will be strengthening, and snow will move into our area from SW to NE quickly as we go through the evening hours. The peak of the snow will be right in the middle of Saturday night, with snowfall rates around 1″ or more per hour. As we get into the day on Sunday, the snow will taper off to scattered snow showers and come to an end late in the day.

At this point, it looks like our southern counties will get the most snow out of this storm - 6-10″. Central areas will get anywhere from 3-8″. There will be just 2-4″ in our northern areas.

Monday will be a quiet day to clean up from the storm, but also to get ready for the next storm, which is looking nastier. That storm will start with some snow later on Tuesday, but change to a messy, wintry mix with sleet & freezing rain as warmer air comes in on strong SSE winds. The mix will change to just plain rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. As colder air comes back in on the back side of the storm, the rain will go back to a wintry mix late in the day.

There could be a few, lingering snow showers on Thursday, then dry on Friday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments on all of this weather action, especially for the mid-week storm which could lead to power outages. -Gary

