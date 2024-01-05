BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve made it to Friday! After a chillier start Friday morning, we’ll see temperatures rebound back into the mid and upper 20s with partly cloudy skies overhead. More clouds begin to fill in through the course of this afternoon and evening. Through the night, mostly cloudy skies prevail, with a few snow showers possible across the far northern portions of the area, but that doesn’t look to amount to all that much. Overnight lows will fall back into the teens and 20s.

Saturday is spent mainly day with mostly cloudy skies overhead as high temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 20s. The first flakes really don’t start to fly until after sunset Saturday evening as they fill in from south to north. Snow could be moderate to heavy from Saturday night into Sunday. Snow showers look to taper off Sunday afternoon and evening. At this point, it seems like our northernmost counties will end up with about 1-3″ of snow by the end of the day Sunday. Our central areas are looking at around 3-6″. Southern portions of the area run 4-8″. The southern spine of the Green Mountains will be the big winner, running 8-10+” of snow. I would not be surprised if some along the eastern slope run nearly a foot of new snow.

The storm will be gone by Sunday night, and Monday will be quiet. Then, get ready for more weather action!

A stronger storm system will be moving in late Tuesday through Wednesday, and this one does not look pretty. It will start with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, possible freezing rain, and just plain rain. That mix will change primarily to just rain on Wednesday, then end up as a mix again late Wednesday. This system will likely have strong winds, too, which could lead to power outages. Furthermore, we need to keep an eye on some flooding as well.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments of all this weather action, on-air, online, and on-the-go.

Stay safe this weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

