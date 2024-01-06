Brattleboro police investigate multiple vandalisms

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro police are investigating multiple recent incidents of vandalism in the town.

On December 23, Brattleboro police received a report that someone had spray painted what appeared to be a hate symbol - a swastika - on a mural in the Harmony lot as well as another location on Estey street.

On January 5 - BPD received a similar report at the gazebo on Elliot St.

No suspects have been identified to date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Brattleboro police.

