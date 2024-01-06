How to help
Derby Elementary goes on lockdown during basketball game

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Derby Elementary School went into lockdown during a basketball game Saturday afternoon.

This after Vermont State Police troopers and the Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a man carrying a rifle and a large knife in the residential area of Elm St. in derby line.

After searching the area, police found the man on Elm St. with an unloaded rifle slung on his back.

After questioning, police determined the man did not commit a crime - and there was no threat to the public.

Police remained on scene until the elementary school was empty and the man left.

