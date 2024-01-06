Firefighters save Milton home from flames

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters saved a home from from flames Saturday afternoon in Milton.

The Milton fire chief said that they were called to this home on Lake Rd at 2:00 - the attached garage was heavily involved with flames showing.

All the occupants were out of the house and uninjured.

They worked quickly to knock it down before any major damage was done to the home.

Fire officials say its possible a heating unit in the garage may have been the cause but that is still being investigated.

Lake Rd. was closed in that area for about an hour.

