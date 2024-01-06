How to help
Norwich University president resigns

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of the nation’s oldest military college is stepping down. Norwich University president Mark Anarumo is departing from his position. He’s held the title since June of 2020. WCAX received this statement from the university: “Dr. Anarumo has announced his resignation. The Norwich University board of trustees will meet on January 9th to consider the matter. It will issue a public statement after the meeting.”

Stay with WCAX for updates.

