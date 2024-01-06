Norwich University president resigns

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of the nation’s oldest military college is stepping down. Norwich University president Mark Anarumo is departing from his position. He’s held the title since June of 2020. WCAX received this statement from the university: “Dr. Anarumo has announced his resignation. The Norwich University board of trustees will meet on January 9th to consider the matter. It will issue a public statement after the meeting.”

Stay with WCAX for updates.

