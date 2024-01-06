How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont Health Connect open enrollment period ending soon

Vermont Health Connect open enrollment period ending soon
Vermont Health Connect open enrollment period ending soon(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The open enrollment period for Vermont Health Connect is ending soon, but there is still time for eligible Vermonters to enroll or make changes to their plan.

January 15 is the last day to enroll for qualified health plan coverage in 2024.

Any eligible Vermonter can enroll via Vermont health connect by January 15 for coverage starting February 1.

The Department of Vermont Health Access recently announced that online self-service is available through the end of open enrollment.

“We want to see as many folks who are eligible for coverage become enrolled as possible through this period. It’s really important for folks to be able to access the healthcare that really need to access for their lives for the coming year,” Alex McCracken, Department of Vermont Health Access said.

Vermonters can save money on the amount they pay for plans, called premiums, if they qualify and sign up on the health insurance marketplace. Customers eligible for financial help can apply the savings to the plan of their choice.

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
DMV enforcement director placed on administrative leave
Vt. drug trafficking kingpin sentenced to 12 years in prison
File image
NJ man arrested for Shaftsbury shooting
Daniel Banyai/File
Slate Ridge owner wanted by police has reportedly left the state
Brenda Greika (2nd from left) hit the town Friday to celebrate her 70th birthday and celebrate...
Montpelier woman celebrates birthday with shopping spree to support local businesses

Latest News

Volunteers find generous donation in recycled Christmas tree
Volunteers find generous donation in recycled Christmas tree
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Firefighters saved a home from from flames Saturday afternoon in Milton.
Firefighters save Milton home from flames
The open enrollment period for Vermont Health Connect is ending soon, but there is still time...
Vermont Health Connect open enrollment period ending soon
Summer is typically the best time to spread manure, when soil is thirsty for water and...
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers