Vermont Health Connect open enrollment period ending soon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The open enrollment period for Vermont Health Connect is ending soon, but there is still time for eligible Vermonters to enroll or make changes to their plan.

January 15 is the last day to enroll for qualified health plan coverage in 2024.

Any eligible Vermonter can enroll via Vermont health connect by January 15 for coverage starting February 1.

The Department of Vermont Health Access recently announced that online self-service is available through the end of open enrollment.

“We want to see as many folks who are eligible for coverage become enrolled as possible through this period. It’s really important for folks to be able to access the healthcare that really need to access for their lives for the coming year,” Alex McCracken, Department of Vermont Health Access said.

Vermonters can save money on the amount they pay for plans, called premiums, if they qualify and sign up on the health insurance marketplace. Customers eligible for financial help can apply the savings to the plan of their choice.

