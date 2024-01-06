How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

By Jessica Tara
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a winter storm on its way, some Vermonters say they are excited to see some snowflakes.

“I love the snow, we’re very avid skiers in my household so we’re definitely ready for some to come,” South Burlington resident Anne Muessel.

And others can’t wait for a day to curl up in the house with some entertainment.

”I’m excited to be inside tomorrow. I have a book I’m going to read and try to watch the snow falling. Hopefully the kids have a snow day on Monday, I mean if not then we’ll deal with it but not too worried about it we got the snow tires on,” Burlington resident Michael Cioffi.

The northern part of the state is supposed to get 3-6 inches of snow and southern Vermont is expected to get 6-12 inches.

Prescott Nadeau of the Williston Fire Department says the roads can be especially hazardous.

“Our main concern is travel especially as this is one of the first storms of consequence,” Nadeau said.

He says as a first responder, he sees a lot of accidents occur on the interstate.

“And so, our main recommendation from a safety perspective is if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out, reduce unnecessary travel,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau says to keep your eye on weather updates throughout the day and have your car equipped with the right tools.

”Make sure it has enough windshield washer fluid that you know you have your snow tires on those very basic functions can really make sure that when you do choose to head out if you have to get out on the road during a winter storm that you are prepared and you are safe,” he said.

He says if you are going to be out on the road -- there is an important rule you should know.

”One of the things that we are concerned about is the following distance. So, we want to increase the following distance whenever there’s any type of slushy or icy conditions, and we’re going to decrease our speed,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau also encourages people to use VT-alert to stay connected with emergencies, road closures, and more.

As for Anne Muessel -- she says is ready to bundle up when temperatures drop.

”A lot of layers and if it’s below a certain temperature we definitely limit our outdoor time too,” Muessel said.

Officials say if you do plan on driving during the stormy weather to drive below the speed limit and carry a to-go kit which could have blankets and a phone charger

Copyright 2024 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
DMV enforcement director placed on administrative leave
Vt. drug trafficking kingpin sentenced to 12 years in prison
File image
NJ man arrested for Shaftsbury shooting
Daniel Banyai/File
Slate Ridge owner wanted by police has reportedly left the state
Brenda Greika (2nd from left) hit the town Friday to celebrate her 70th birthday and celebrate...
Montpelier woman celebrates birthday with shopping spree to support local businesses

Latest News

Volunteers find generous donation in recycled Christmas tree
Volunteers find generous donation in recycled Christmas tree
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers
Firefighters saved a home from from flames Saturday afternoon in Milton.
Firefighters save Milton home from flames
The open enrollment period for Vermont Health Connect is ending soon, but there is still time...
Vermont Health Connect open enrollment period ending soon
Summer is typically the best time to spread manure, when soil is thirsty for water and...
Excess manure causing problems for Vermont farmers