Winter storm on its way for the Green Mountain State

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a winter storm on its way, some Vermonters say they are excited to see some snowflakes.

“I love the snow, we’re very avid skiers in my household so we’re definitely ready for some to come,” South Burlington resident Anne Muessel.

And others can’t wait for a day to curl up in the house with some entertainment.

”I’m excited to be inside tomorrow. I have a book I’m going to read and try to watch the snow falling. Hopefully the kids have a snow day on Monday, I mean if not then we’ll deal with it but not too worried about it we got the snow tires on,” Burlington resident Michael Cioffi.

The northern part of the state is supposed to get 3-6 inches of snow and southern Vermont is expected to get 6-12 inches.

Prescott Nadeau of the Williston Fire Department says the roads can be especially hazardous.

“Our main concern is travel especially as this is one of the first storms of consequence,” Nadeau said.

He says as a first responder, he sees a lot of accidents occur on the interstate.

“And so, our main recommendation from a safety perspective is if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out, reduce unnecessary travel,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau says to keep your eye on weather updates throughout the day and have your car equipped with the right tools.

”Make sure it has enough windshield washer fluid that you know you have your snow tires on those very basic functions can really make sure that when you do choose to head out if you have to get out on the road during a winter storm that you are prepared and you are safe,” he said.

He says if you are going to be out on the road -- there is an important rule you should know.

”One of the things that we are concerned about is the following distance. So, we want to increase the following distance whenever there’s any type of slushy or icy conditions, and we’re going to decrease our speed,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau also encourages people to use VT-alert to stay connected with emergencies, road closures, and more.

As for Anne Muessel -- she says is ready to bundle up when temperatures drop.

”A lot of layers and if it’s below a certain temperature we definitely limit our outdoor time too,” Muessel said.

Officials say if you do plan on driving during the stormy weather to drive below the speed limit and carry a to-go kit which could have blankets and a phone charger

