What To Do: Saturday, January 6th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Last call for lights! The Shelburne Museum is putting on their last winter lights show of the season tonight. You can see the holiday display from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this evening on the museum grounds, covering structures like the Ticonderoga steamboat and the 1871 lighthouse in festive lights. Adults pay $15 and kids get in for $10 to see the lights for the last time.

The Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury is hosting their annual holiday train exhibit. Check out the three-level model train display that depicts a scene of the green mountains painted by a local artist. There will also be a raffle and a kids train table. You pay regular museum admission to get in to the event.

The Main Street Museum in White River Junction is hosting the annual tree burn. Celebrate the end of the holiday season with the community by watching everyone’s Christmas trees light up the city sky. There will also be live music and food served. They encourage a $5 donation for attending.

