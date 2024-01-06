BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snowstorm is on tap for the weekend, though the heaviest snow will remain to our south. Today will be cloudy, with highs in the 20s, cold enough for all snow this time. Snow will start to move in during the evening, and continue overnight. It will be heavy at times in central and especially southern parts of the region overnight into early Sunday morning, possibly coming down at 1 inch per hour. Travel will be very difficult during that time. The snow will be lighter in northern areas, especially by the Canadian border. Morning snow on Sunday will taper to scattered snow showers during the afternoon.

Total accumulation will be 2 to 4 inches near the Canadian border. 3 to 6 inches is expected through the Champlain Valley. Central and southern areas can expect 6 to 12 inches accumulation. Again, most of this will fall late tonight into early Sunday morning. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this storm, as a small change in the track will significantly affect how much snow we’ll receive.

Monday will be a quiet day, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday and especially Wednesday. However, a strong storm system will impact our region Tuesday night through Wednesday. This one looks wet and windy. Snow will arrive Tuesday evening, then change to rain overnight. Rain will continue Wednesday as highs climb into the 40s. It will be windy Tuesday night and Wednesday, with gusts over 40 mph possible. We’ll keep you updated on this storm as well.

The rest of the week will be pretty quiet, with some flurries on Thursday, and mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Temperatures will cool back down, with highs in the 30s, and lows in the 20s.

